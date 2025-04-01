West End Director and Choreographer, Gary Lloyd chats about Cruel Intentions UK Tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gary Lloyd, represented by BBA Management, is an acclaimed director and choreographer. His theatre credits include Thriller Live, Cruel Intentions and Heathers the Musical.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What have you enjoyed most about working on Cruel Intentions?

I love how brilliant the script is and how cleverly the songs have been woven into it. Each song is a guilty pleasure, comes as a surprise to the audience and yet feels like each song has been written for the piece.

What’s your favourite dance sequence in the show and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Lloyd

I would have to choose two and they are Bye Bye Bye and Colorblind. Both so different, BBB is a poptastic banger that takes me back to my days choreographing for music artists in the US and UK during the 90s whereas Colorblind gave me an opportunity to add something a little more abstract into the show.

How do you approach translating an idea or concept into choreography?

Colorblind is a good example of this. To create the feeling of Penn Station in NYC at peak time followed by the tender moment of Sebastian and Annette’s lovemaking had to transcend location in a heartbeat. Using the choreography and the ensemble as objects to tell the story turned out really well and takes the audience on this journey in a way only choreography can achieve.

How do you collaborate with other members of the creative team?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan, the Director and I collaborate really well together. We share ideas and make those ideas come to life by working side by side. Bringing in Rebecca our intimacy co-ordinator was really important on this show because of the explicit and sensitive content throughout for each of the characters.

What do you hope the audience takes away from watching Cruel Intentions live on stage?

I would love for all of our audiences to enjoy being naughty for an evening, to live their best lives listening and partying to brilliant 90’s songs while being blown away by the talent of our brilliant cast and band!