West End star pays tribute to the music of Billy Joel at The Hawth
Supported by a five-piece live band, Uptown Joel celebrates the amazing songwriting of this legendary artist - sure to get toes tapping, faces smiling and voices singing. A mood-boosting night out for audiences in Crawley.
Darren’s musical love affair with Billy Joel isn’t just a one-hit wonder as he was spotted by one of Billy’s team whilst he performed on Broadway with Bjorn Again. Soon after, Billy chose Darren to play the demanding, energetic lead role of his Piano Man in London’s West End. The rest, you could say, is history.
Darren Reeves comments on his love of Billy Joel’s music: “When I sing Billy’s songs, it’s like he’s in the room with me and if I can showcase his music to people – old fans and new fans - then I’m happy. The more I can share of him – the better – he’s a true legend!
Uptown Joelwill be at The Hawth Crawley on Thursday, September a25 t 7.30pm. Tickets priced £32.50, £29.50 are available from hawth.co.uk.