West Sussex Sings Live! Do you have your tickets?

Time is ticking! Have you bought your tickets to Sings Live! South massed school choirs’ performance taking place at Worthing Assembly Hall on Tuesday 11 February or Sings Live! North at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham on Thursday 27 February?

West Sussex Music has two massed choir performances taking place in Horsham and Worthing next month and tickets are on sale now!

The concerts are taking place at Worthing Assembly Hall on Tuesday 11 February and at Christ’s Hospital, near Horsham on Thursday 27 February.

Around 500 students from 20 secondary schools and colleges will be performing across the two events.

Sings Live South performers include students from St Paul’s Catholic College, St Oscar Romero Catholic School, Oak Grove College, St Andrew’s C E High School, The Littlehampton Academy, Ormiston Six Villages Academy and Felpham Community College.

In Sings Live NORTH performers include students from West Sussex Music Youth Choir, The Gatwick School, Imberhourne School, Hazelwick School, Ifield Community College, Oathall Community College, The Forest School, The College of Richard Collyer and Christ’s Hospital.

West Sussex Sings Live! brings together 11–18-year-olds to perform in a massed choir at a professional performance venue in front of a public audience. Everyone’s invited to come to the performances, with tickets priced at £10 for adults, and £5 for concessions.

This year’s concerts feature music by British neo-soul artist Laura Mvula, American singer and composer Moira Smiley and British contemporary classical composer, Kerry Andrew. West Sussex Music is indebted to world-leading choral organisation, The Sixteen, which has partnered us to deliver our Sings Live! in-school project launch back in the autumn.

The Sixteen kick-started the project off and schools have been working hard on their own songs to showcase at the events. Alison Sutton, Assistant Head at West Sussex Music, said: “The Sings Live! performances are year after year a genuine celebration of youth singing and the joy that it can bring. These concerts mark the culmination of lots of hard work by the students and their teachers. We have two wonderful locations for our February events and encourage everyone who enjoys singing to come along to join the celebration.”

The Sings Live! events are led by Rachel Maby, West Sussex Music’s Schools Singing Leader:

“Sings Live! is a wonderful opportunity to bring together young people across our county to perform high quality choral music at a professional venue in front of a large public audience. This year we’re proud to feature diverse repertoire arranged for young voices by female and non-binary composers, showcasing pop, folk and contemporary classical works, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy!”

Sings Live! South will be at Worthing Assembly Hall on Tuesday 11 February at 6pm, tickets available wtm.uk/events/west-sussex-music-sings-live/

Sings Live! North will take place at Christ’s Hospital on Thursday 27 February at 6pm, tickets are available ticketsource.co.uk/westsussexmusic/sings-live-north/e-lqlpaq.