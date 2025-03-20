Westie Walk Littlehampton Sunday 6th April

By Clare Palmer
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Come along and join our bi-annual Littlehampton westie walk along the shoreline at low tide. We're expecting up to 50 westies from all over the South region, to enjoy a beach walk and paddle, with coffee and cake for their humans!

Our bi-annual westie walk takes place on Sunday 6th April, meeting at Edge by the Sea cafe at 11.30am for coffee. We'll set off from the cafe at midday, and then head down onto the beach and walk towards Rustington for approximately 45 minutes, before turning round and heading back to the cafe for lunch and snacks, supporting local cafe Edge by the Sea.

All Westies are welcome, and there'll also be a collection of coins and notes to help boost funds for the Westie Advice Group, who help other westies and their owners with vet bills, costs, rehoming and fostering.

We're expecting 50+ Westies for a fun-filled event!

Westies having a paddle

1. Contributed

Westies having a paddle Photo: Submitted

Annie and Fred on the beach

2. Contributed

Annie and Fred on the beach Photo: Submitted

Westies with their friends

3. Contributed

Westies with their friends Photo: Submitted

Westies on the beach

4. Contributed

Westies on the beach Photo: Submitted

