Westie Walk Littlehampton Sunday 6th April

Our bi-annual westie walk takes place on Sunday 6th April, meeting at Edge by the Sea cafe at 11.30am for coffee. We'll set off from the cafe at midday, and then head down onto the beach and walk towards Rustington for approximately 45 minutes, before turning round and heading back to the cafe for lunch and snacks, supporting local cafe Edge by the Sea.
All Westies are welcome, and there'll also be a collection of coins and notes to help boost funds for the Westie Advice Group, who help other westies and their owners with vet bills, costs, rehoming and fostering.
We're expecting 50+ Westies for a fun-filled event!