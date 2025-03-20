Westie Walk Littlehampton Sunday April 6

By Clare Palmer
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST
Come along and join our 7th Littlehampton westie walk along the shoreline at low tide. We're expecting up to 50 westies from all over the South region.

Westies enjoying the beach

Our 7th westie walk takes place on Sunday 6th April, meeting at Edge by the Sea cafe at 11.30am for coffee. We'll set off from the cafe at midday and then head down onto the beach and walk towards Rustington for approximately 45 minutes before turning round and heading back to the cafe for lunch and snacks.

All Westies are welcome, and there'll also be a collection of coins and notes to help boost funds for the westie advice group who help other westies and their owners woth vet bills, costs, rehoming and fostering.

We're expecting 50+ Westies for a fun-filled event!

Westies on the beach

