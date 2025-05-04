Whatlington Village Voice

VE Day at Whatlington

VE Day 80th Anniversary will see the bells rung at 6.30pm at Whatlington Parish Church, just as they did 80 years ago.

This coming Sunday, May 11, our Parish Church will have a special VE Day service at 10.30am to commemorate the 80th Anniversary.

The village hall car park will be open and we will have refreshments following the service. Do come and join in to mark this nationally important anniversary.

Looking further ahead, there will be an Antique and Collectors Fair held in Whatlington Village Hall on Sunday, May 25 from 10am.