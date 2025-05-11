Whatlington Village Voice

By Jeffrey Bridges
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 21:11 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:44 BST
The Parish Church marked VE Day with the bells being rung for 20 minutes at 6.30pm on Thursday 8th May, joining the national bell ringing.

Then, on Sunday 11th May the church held a special and well attended service to commemorate this important anniversary.

Looking forward to this coming Sunday, the service at the parish church will be Holy Communion at 9.15am

On Sunday 25th May there will be an Antiques & Collectors Fair in Whatlington Village Hall, starting at 10.00am.

