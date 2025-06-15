Whatlington Village Voice
Car parking is at the village hall please. Parking closer to the church can be arranged by prior arrangement (07446 903239) for those less able to walk.
The talk is to be given by local author & historian Charlotte Moore, whose family have a long association with Whatlington.
There will be refreshments following the talk, entry is free, donations welcome!
Then, on Sunday in a change of times the church service at Whatlington will be Holy Communion at 09.15am, NOT the usual 6pm Evening Prayer.
The following Sunday, June 29th there will be a United Parish service held at Whatlington at 10.30 with our friends from Sedlescombe Church.