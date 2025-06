This Sunday the Parish Church will have a service of Holy Communion at 10.30. This is a joint service with the congregation from the sister church in Sedlescombe.

The village hall car park will be open for the use of those attending church.

Looking back to last weeks history talk at Whatlington Church. It is good to record that this was very well attended, with some 60 people present to listen to the talk and enjoy the refreshments afterwards.