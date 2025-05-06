What’s next for Crawley’s music scene? Community event invites local voices and funders to discuss
Hosted by youth music organisation AudioActive, the third edition of What’s Next for Live Music in Crawley? will take place on Thursday, 22 May, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, at 79–80 Crawley County Mall. Entry is free, but attendees are encouraged to register via the Eventbrite link below.
The event will also include a special “Meet the Funder” session with a representative from Arts Council England, offering valuable insight into accessing funding and support for grassroots music activity and events in Crawley and the surrounding areas.
Adam Joolia, CEO of AudioActive, said:
“We meet so many talented creatives through our work in Crawley and across Sussex, but our vision of creating better futures through and for music can only be fully realised in towns where there is a vibrant and thriving music scene beyond what we do. That’s why we’re working to bring together people with a similar vision and support conversations, connections and opportunities that can help Crawley’s music scene and communities to thrive.”
The event is open to anyone with an interest in the town’s music scene, from venue owners and promoters to DJs, bands, sound engineers, and fans. It also welcomes cultural change-makers and local authorities who want to play a role in nurturing a more dynamic and inclusive music ecosystem in Crawley.
Whether you're looking to launch a new project, scale an existing one, or simply meet others who care deeply about live music in the town, this gathering aims to spark ideas and action.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 22 May
Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Location: 79–80 Crawley County Mall, Crawley, RH10 1FP
Tickets: Free (registration via Eventbrite link below)