What's on at Peacehaven Town Council
Annual Town Meeting
22nd April at 7pm
Community House, Meridian Way, Peacehaven BN10 8BB
Peacehaven Town Mayor's Charity Bingo
7th May at 2pm - 4pm
Community House, Meridian Way, Peacehaven BN10 8BB
VE Day 80 Events
8th May
8.30am (for 8.55am start) - Together We Stand
Proclamation by the Town Crier, Raising of the VE Day 80 Flag, Act of Remembrance and Readings & Poems
9.00pm (Beacon to be lit at 9.30pm) Beacon & Tribute
The Lighting of the Beacon, Tribute & Singing
Both events take place at Peacehaven War Memorial, Meridian Way, Peacehaven BN10 8NF
Summer Fair @ The Big Park
12th July at 11am – 4pm
Centenary Park (The Big Park), Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven BN10 8RH