What's on at Peacehaven Town Council

By Steph Georgalakis
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:56 BST
Annual Town Meeting

22nd April at 7pm

Community House, Meridian Way, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

Peacehaven Town Mayor's Charity Bingo

7th May at 2pm - 4pm

Community House, Meridian Way, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

VE Day 80 Events

8th May

8.30am (for 8.55am start) - Together We Stand

Proclamation by the Town Crier, Raising of the VE Day 80 Flag, Act of Remembrance and Readings & Poems

9.00pm (Beacon to be lit at 9.30pm) Beacon & Tribute

The Lighting of the Beacon, Tribute & Singing

Both events take place at Peacehaven War Memorial, Meridian Way, Peacehaven BN10 8NF

Summer Fair @ The Big Park

12th July at 11am – 4pm

Centenary Park (The Big Park), Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven BN10 8RH

