What's on in Peacehaven

Winter Appeal: Peacehaven Town Council is looking for donations of pre-loved winter coats, scarves, gloves & hats. If you have anything to donate, please drop off them off at Community House, Peacehaven.

Remembrance Sunday 9th November: Please join Peacehaven & Telscombe Town Councils and the Royal British Legion, for the Remembrance Day Parade & Service. The parade will form up near The Joff, Roderick Avenue, Peacehaven at 10.15am and will move off at 10.30am. This will be followed by a service of remembrance and wreath laying at Peacehaven War Memorial and refreshments at Community House.

Armistice Day Tuesday 11th November: Please join us to mark Armistice Day at 10.45am at Peacehaven War Memorial. A maroon will sound just before 11.00am to signify the start of remembrance.

Official launch of the Peacehaven Meridian Line Meander 17th November: Join us as we walk the Meridian Line through Peacehaven. Meet at the Meridian Monument at 9.30am for the 3 mile circular walk. 96 The Promenade (Cliff Top), Peacehaven BN10 8LN

Christmas Sizzler hosted by The Town Mayor of Peacehaven, Cllr. Debbie DonovanFriday 28th November: 5pm - 7pm Community House, Peacehaven BN10 8BB. Enjoy a mix of cheerful Christmas songs and highlights from well-known shows & pantomimes. Free tickets available from the Information Desk at Community House. For more information, please call 01237 585493 or email [email protected]

Venue Hire Opportunities: Peacehaven Town Council has a wide and variety selection of rooms, outdoor spaces and facilities which are available for hire at competitive prices. Please call us on 01273 585493 for more information.

Regular Events at Community House, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

If attending any events, meetings or classes at Community House, please park in the main carpark at the Meridian Centre

The Welcome Café: Every Monday 10am – 1pm. Free Tea & Coffee & Wifi. EVERYONE WELCOME. So, if you want a chat, make new friends or just want to know what's going on in your area, we will be there for you. Each week we will be joined by a different community service or organisation, so please check our website or socials for further information www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

Peacehaven & District Residents Association Meetings: Monday 10th November 2025 at 7pm - Monday 8th December 2025 at 7pm - Monday 9th February 2026 at 7pm - AGM

Badminton: Every Tuesday Afternoon. 1.45pm – 3.15pm. £2.50 for each session.

Citizens Advice Drop-In Service: Every Wednesday 10am – 12pm and 1pm – 3pm. No appointment necessary, however it is on a first come, first served basis. For more information visit www.lewesdistrictca.org.uk

Mayor of Peacehaven’s Charity Bingo in aid of Peacehaven Community Supermarket: Wednesday 29th October 2pm – 4pm - Wednesday 26th November 2pm – 4pm - Wednesday 17th December 2pm – 4pm

Seahaven Community Food’s Peacehaven Community Supermarket: Affordable food for people in Peacehaven and surrounding areas who for lots of different reasons, are struggling to put food on the table. We are here to make sure everyone in our community has access to affordable, healthy and nutritious food. Anyone is welcome, no referral is needed. To find out more visit www.sussexcommunity.org.uk

East Sussex Hearing: First Friday of every month 10am – 11am. Drop in for FREE Hearing Aid Maintenance (NHS) & Batteries. Donations welcome.

Mini Market: Every Friday 9am – 12pm

Friday Café: Most Friday's the café is open for food and refreshments. 9am – 12pm. Please visit www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on/ or call 01273 585493 to find out what dates the café is open.