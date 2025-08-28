What's on in Wivelsfield

Upcoming Events

Bring & Swap recycling event on the morning of Saturday 6th Sept. in Wivelsfield church hall, from 10am to 1pm. Household items & children's clothes & toys - a chance for those who are downsizing or decluttering to find new homes for useful household items. Are your children's or grandchildren's outgrown clothes & toys still cluttering up your cupboards? Find a new owner for them by bringing them to the church hall on 6th and enjoy some coffee & cake while you are there.

Citizens’ Advice Drop-In Sessions – the next outreach session being run by Lewes District Citizens’ Advice will take place on Monday 8th September, from 10am to 1pm at the Renshaw Room, Wivelsfield Village Hall. Please pop in for free, confidential, impartial advice on everything from benefits, to housing and cost of living issues and much more. A free advice line is also available Tues-Thurs 10am-3pm on 0808 278 7893, or you can email [email protected]

Parish Council Meeting – Monday 8th September, 7pm, Renshaw Room, Wivelsfield Village Hall. Residents are welcome to attend. Meetings include a Public Forum session to allow for questions or comments from members of the public. Please see the Parish Council website or notice boards for a copy of the agenda: wivelsfieldparishcouncil.gov.uk

Wivelsfield Films Showing of ‘The Salt Path’ - Sunday 21st September, 7pm, Wivelsfield Village Hall. Based on the bestselling memoir by Raynor Winn, The Salt Path is a British film telling a true story. It stars Gillian Anderson as Raynor Winn and Jason Isaacs as her husband, Moth Winn. After losing their home and Moth diagnosed with a terminal illness, the couple embarks on a transformative journey along the South West Coast Path — over 600 miles of rugged British coastline — with nothing but rucksacks and determination. Subsequent controversy around the true history of the loss of their house, alleged embezzlement, loans from family, and even questions about the genuineness of Moth’s illness don’t diminish the value of the film as a story of life affirming love and togetherness. Doors and bar open at 6.30pm. Tickets: £8, from Wivelsfield Post Office shop, www.wivelsfieldfilms.com or on the door (cash only).

Ote Hall Chapel holds Sunday services at 11am and a Communion service on the first Sunday of each month.All are welcome. The Hall is also available for use by donation. For further information please contact Bev Twose on 01444 471334.

Liz Gander

Clerk to Wivelsfield Parish Council

Follow the Parish Council on Facebooks for updates, information & events: https://www.facebook.com/WivelsfieldPC