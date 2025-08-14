What’s On this September at Wakehurst

Ticket information

Opening times: 10am to 6pm (last entry 5.30pm)

Tickets: Wakehurst and Kew members: Free / Adult £18.50 / Young person: £9.25 / Children 16 & under: Free / National Trust members: Free (parking charges apply) / £1 concession ticket available

September highlights at Wakehurst

September brings the first signs of autumn to Wakehurst. The American Prairie continues to thrive, with purple smooth asters (Symphyotrichum laeve)providing a late splash of colour among the more than 70 unique species in the Prairie. On warm autumn days, the Water Gardens provide a serene escape, teeming with lush greenery and rich biodiversity, where ferns and Gunneracreate a vibrant display around Black Pond, and trickling streams offer a tranquil retreat.

Visitors bringing furry friends can take in the best of Wakehurst’s woodlands along the dog-walking route, from evergreen Wollemi pines and redwoods to the first signs of changing leaves and autumn fungi. The picturesque Westwood Lake nestled at the bottom of the valley is ideal for adventurous explorers, with the lake’s reflections creating the perfect spot to watch the seasons change. The historic Loder Valley Nature Reserve has recently reopened, inviting visitors to wander through ancient woodlands and encounter wildlife at specially designed hides along the water’s edge.

Nestled around the corner from the Mansion, the Children’s & Community Garden has been newly expanded. New vegetable plots teem with autumn produce, from squashes and tomatoes to onions and marrows. The family-favourite Mud Kitchen provides the perfect space for messy play – whatever the weather. The Garden is a haven for wildlife, with a bug bed planted to attract critters such as caterpillars, a woodery providing a new habitat, and an experimental bee bank, providing a home for ground-nesting bees.

This month at the Plant Centre: Visitors can take inspiration from the American Prairie and pick up colourful pink Echinacea and sunny Rudbeckia plants for their gardens at home. Autumn bulbs for spring flowering are available for gardeners to prepare their gardens for next spring.

What’s On

Seedscapes | Until 14 September | All day, free with entry

An exhibition of art, sculpture, and sound set throughout the gardens, inspired by the science of seeds, and the groundbreaking research carried out daily at the Millennium Seed Bank, now celebrating its 25th anniversary. Discover the work of six international artists, whose installations highlight the urgency and beauty of global seed conservation. Through sculpture, light, colour and sound, each artwork aims to inspire, engage and reconnect visitors with the role of seeds in culture, science and conservation.

Elizabethan Mansion | All day, free with entry

Two new immersive exhibition spaces invite visitors to delve in to the stories that shape Wakehurst. Discover the humble beginnings of the Millennium Seed Bank and our ongoing scientific mission to protect nature in the Mansion’s Chapel or visit the Billiard Room to uncover the history of the Wakehurst site and importance of our living collections and our relationship with the National Trust. The newly restored library offers a lounge space for visitors to pause and soak in the Mansion’s unique atmosphere whilst exploring the botanic gardens.

Bank a Seed in the Millennium Seed Bank | All day, free with entry

Experience the journey of a seed first-hand with a brand-new interactive installation in the Millennium Seed Bank Atrium. Children can step into the shoes of scientists who are working to bank the world’s wild seeds, sparking curiosity and discovery.

Nature Heroes: Globe Trotter | Until 5 September | All day | Mission and badge: £4

Join us in celebrating 25 years of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank, with nearly 2.5 billion seeds from 40,000 wild plant species safely stored. Set off on your own Nature Heroes mission across the globe, from Asia to Australia, South America to the Caribbean and beyond - you’ll be walking the world, all without leaving the gardens! Grab your map and discover amazing plants from around the world.

Bat walk | 4 and 11 September | 7pm to 9pm | Wakehurst and Kew members £22, Non-members £25

Choose between two immersive experiences: the woodland bat walk, which takes you down to serene Westwood Lake, or the shorter, accessible garden bat walk, centred around the peaceful Mansion Pond. The woodland walk covers approximately 4 km on a steady path, with an uphill return for those who enjoy a bit of a climb.

Autumn forest bathing | 21 September | 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm | Wakehurst and Kew members £25, Non-members £40

Inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, forest bathing invites you to slow down and fully immerse yourself in the calming autumnal forest environment at Wakehurst. Guided by Swedish teacher and workshop leader Helena Skoog, you'll learn how to engage all your senses to connect deeply with your surroundings. Experience the restorative power of nature as it helps relieve tension, relax your mind, and nourish your sense of well-being.

Guided tours | Tues to Thurs, 11.30am and 2pm | Fri – Mon, 11.30am | Free, subject to availability

Whether it’s your first time visiting or you're a regular to the gardens wanting to learn more, join a volunteer-led tour to discover seasonal areas of interest, learn about the history of the landscape and discover behind-the-scenes stories of the gardens.

Millennium Seed Bank Atrium Guided Tours | Mondays 2pm | Free, subject to availability

Step inside the most biodiverse place on earth and enjoy a guided tour of the MSB Atrium. In the year of the Millennium Seed Bank’s 25th anniversary, discover the building’s remarkable history as trained volunteer guides will take you through the journey of a seed from collection to banking and point out areas of interest through the laboratory windows.

Surviving or Thriving: An exhibition on plants and us | Daily | Millennium Seed Bank |

This exhibition brings Kew’s State of the World’s Plants reports to life, telling the story of why some plants are only surviving, while others are thriving

Dog walks at Wakehurst | Every day | Standard entry applies

Bring your four-legged friend out on a dog walk with a difference. Explore shaded woodlands of the world, let energetic pups run free in the secure off-lead area and enjoy dog-friendly treats at the onsite cafes.

Parkrun at Wakehurst | Every Saturday from 9am | Free

Pace yourself through our scenic landscape as Parkrun is now at Wakehurst. Every Saturday morning, embark on a fun, free and friendly 5K. Participants must register with Parkrun before their first event.

Uniformed group visits | Evenings and Saturdays | £170 per group of up to 30 young people

Twilight and Saturday sessions ideal for groups such as Cubs, Beavers, Brownies, Scouts, Guides or for eco/extracurricular clubs. Led by a qualified teacher, work towards conservation learning, nature connectedness, exploration or activity badges in our vast landscape and outdoor learning facilities.

Community Access Scheme (CAS) Events

The CAS at Wakehurst is an annual group membership for organisations that provide services directly to people who face physical, sensory, psychological, or social barriers to visiting Wakehurst independently. The below events are available exclusively for members of the CAS at Wakehurst. Throughout the seasons, there are a variety of CAS events for participants of all ages and backgrounds, providing opportunities to socialise and connect with nature.

Sow and Grow: monthly gardening group | 22 September | 10.30am to 1pm

Build confidence in the garden and create friendships in this monthly hands-on gardening workshop.

Nature Natters | 29 September | 11am to 12pm and 1pm to 2pm

Join expert volunteer guides in an inclusive walking group, with Alliance for Better Care’s social prescribers.

Dementia friendly walk | 30 September | 11am to 12pm

Enjoy a relaxing walk around the beautiful gardens and connect with nature.

Coming Soon

Zog | 18 October to 2 November | Activity and badge £5 members, £7 non-members

This autumn, set off on an outdoor adventure inspired by Zog, the bestselling children's book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Children will follow a series of five themed activities hidden amongst the trees, based on key moments of dragon school from the book – learning to fly, roar, breathe fire, and more – brought to life through fun challenges, sensory elements, and interactive games designed to ignite curiosity and encourage discovery.

Glow Wild | Selected evenings, 27 November 2025 to 3 January 2026 | 4pm to 10pm | Flexible ticket options

Book now for Sussex’s unmissable Christmas light trail, featuring brand-new bespoke installations, a revamped street food experience, access to the historic Elizabethan mansion, and Wakehurst’s iconic Christmas tree. Walk on the wild side and discover the mystery, beauty and resilience of nature in our trail exclusively handcrafted by leading artists.

