White Rock Open Day 2026: step inside the magic at Hastings theatre

Step inside the magic: free Open Day at Hastings White Rock Theatre this Sunday 21 September 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings White Rock Theatre will be opening its doors on Sunday 21 September, 12pm – 4pm, for a free Open Day – the first under the new management of The Guildhall Trust. This special event invites everyone to explore the venue and enjoy a vibrant showcase of the activities, entertainment, and workshops.

Visitors can look forward to an exciting line-up, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backstage tours – uncover the secrets of the historic theatre, explore backstage, dressing rooms, and step onto the stage.

White Rock Theatre

Workshops – join in music, dance, and craft sessions led by industry professionals, suitable for all ages and abilities.

Panto fun – meet panto star Ben Watson (Silly Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk) and take part in a lively Potted Panto, or try your hand at seed mosaics and help build a giant beanstalk.

Creative experiences – try painting to music, sculpting with clay whilst exploring Hastings Contemporary’sPearls of the Sea and Hastings International Piano Competition’sSounds of Creativity projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archive displays – see rare memorabilia and dive into the history of Hastings’s music scene in the newly refurbished VIP Gallery.

Open Mic sessions – hosted by Steve Didge in the newly refurbished The Base, open to all budding performers.

Games Fest taster – board games in the main auditorium for families and friends to enjoy.

Throughout the day, exclusive ticket discounts will also be available for selected upcoming shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workshops will be led by a talented creative team including Emily Vidler (music and movement tutor), Ben Watson (professional Actor and Director) Evie Dawes (Assistant Choreographer, Summer Youth Project), and Lesley Van Egmond (Music Director and Vocal Coach).

Visitors can take a break in the café on the upper level, with refreshments and fantastic views over Hastings Pier.

This Open Day is a chance to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of discovery, creativity, and performance – all completely free. No booking required, just turn up and join the celebration of your local theatre.

whiterocktheatre.org.uk