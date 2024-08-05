Whitehanger, Haslemere, opens its stunning gardens in support of National Garden Scheme

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Set in six acres on the edge of the South Downs National Park surrounded by NT woodland, this rural garden was started in 2012 when a new Huf house (not open) was built on a derelict site.

Now there are lawned areas with beds of perennials, a serenity pool with Koi carp, a wildflower meadow, a Japanese garden, a sculpture garden, a woodland walk, a large rockery and an exotic walled garden.

Whitehanger, Marley Lane Haslemere GU27 3PY https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/32393/whitehanger is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, August 18, 10am to 4.30pm Admission £6.50, children £6.50. Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking. Tea.

Whitehanger. Pic: Matthew Bruce.

Visits also by arrangement to September 9 for groups of eight to 35. Final numbers must be given a week before visiting & payment made by BACS.

Take A286 Midhurst Rd from Haslemere and after approx 2m turn R into Marley Ln (opp Hatch Ln). After 1m turn into drive shared with St Magnus Nursing & keep bearing L through the nursing home.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million.

Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too.

We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden visit ngs.org.uk

