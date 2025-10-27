Who was Charles Darwin's cleaning woman?

Bring your tissues for this touching new Victorian one-woman play about Charles Darwin’s servant

In this thought-provoking play we meet a woman from the 19th century – a servant, who would not have been documented at all except for the extraordinary circumstances into which she was born. In February 1809 the cook has a daughter – Hen, but on the same day in the same house a boy is born: the extraordinary Charles Darwin! Their lives become entwined. We meet Hen when she has had enough of the flesh eating plants and the pinned butterflies. A woman can only put up with so much, and life has thrown a lot at our resilient and loving Henrietta Brown. Watch Hen dishing the dirt on the Darwins and finding her own way as the world for Victorian women begins to change.

Actor Olivia Post and writer/director Saskia Wesnigk-Wood have been working together since they met on zoom during Lockdown in 2021 and founded SwanWing Productions to put on Saskia’s play ‘Love in the Time of Lockdown’ which was performed at the Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe as well as many other venues. They also created ‘Battle – a modern mystery play’ together in 2022 for Battle, Edinburgh and Brighton performances. Darwin’s Cleaner is written especially for Olivia.

Saskia says: “Working with Olivia is a joy. She is a beautiful performer and challenges me as a writer to create something for her that will take us to new and unusual places – in the story as well as on tour.”

Olivia says: “Playing Henrietta, Darwin’s cleaner, is a glorious challenge. Her story will tug at your heart and your head; history needs more voices like this. Are we doing a better job now of recording the stories of hidden people in history – of those who are not born with a title or wealth? This play raises lots of questions about class, religion and gender. Hen’s life and story are complex, rich and thought provoking; but who would care about that but for her famous employer? I’m looking forward to hearing thoughts and questions from our audience and loving the opportunity to bring this character to life. I think you will love her! Saskia is a wonderful writer I feel incredibly privileged to be playing this role.”