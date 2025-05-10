WHODUNNIT? A Murder Mystery Night to Remember in Horsham!

Join Horsham Matters for a thrilling evening of mystery, mayhem and meaningful fundraising as the Goring Regional Occasional Players bring their gripping three-act play, Murder at the School Reunion, to life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

📅 Friday, 6th June 2025

📍 St John the Evangelist Church, Horsham

⏰ Doors open: 6:30pm | Show starts: 7:00pm

Mystery Muder Night supporting Horsham Matters

🎟️ Tickets: £15 – includes supper!

🍷 Licensed bar available

Prepare for an unforgettable night of drama, detective work and laughter as guests work together to solve the mystery. Whether you come with friends, family, or fellow sleuths, it’s guaranteed to be a fantastic evening – all in support of a vital local cause.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly to Horsham Matters, helping us continue to provide food, fuel, and crisis support to individuals and families in need across Horsham District.

👉 Book your tickets now: https://lght.ly/220i9bd