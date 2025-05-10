WHODUNNIT? A Murder Mystery Night to Remember in Horsham!

By Amalia Lovett
Contributor
Published 10th May 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:12 BST
Join Horsham Matters for a thrilling evening of mystery, mayhem and meaningful fundraising as the Goring Regional Occasional Players bring their gripping three-act play, Murder at the School Reunion, to life.

📅 Friday, 6th June 2025

Most Popular

📍 St John the Evangelist Church, Horsham

⏰ Doors open: 6:30pm | Show starts: 7:00pm

Mystery Muder Night supporting Horsham Mattersplaceholder image
Mystery Muder Night supporting Horsham Matters

🎟️ Tickets: £15 – includes supper!

🍷 Licensed bar available

Prepare for an unforgettable night of drama, detective work and laughter as guests work together to solve the mystery. Whether you come with friends, family, or fellow sleuths, it’s guaranteed to be a fantastic evening – all in support of a vital local cause.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly to Horsham Matters, helping us continue to provide food, fuel, and crisis support to individuals and families in need across Horsham District.

👉 Book your tickets now: https://lght.ly/220i9bd

Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice