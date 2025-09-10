Wild in Art set to return to Brighton in 2026 with new sculpture trail in partnership with Amaze

New trail in Brighton will bring colour, creativity and community spirit to the city while raising funds for families with disabled children and young people

Brighton & Hove will once again become an open-air gallery in autumn 2026, as global art producer Wild in Art brings a brand-new public art trail to the city in partnership with local charity Amaze.

The latest Brighton trail continues Wild in Art’s mission to bring art out of the gallery and will see the streets, seafront, parks and landmarks of Brighton & Hove transformed by dozens of sculptures; each decorated by a different artist. Together they’ll create a vibrant, family-friendly trail that invites everyone to get outside, explore and discover Brighton in a creative way.

This will be Wild in Art’s fourth trail in Brighton & Hove, building on the huge success of past events that brought Snowdogs, Snails and Shaun the Sheep to the city. Independent evaluation by research consultants NewcastleGateshead Initiative across the three previous Wild in Art trails estimated a total of 634,653 visitors, generating a combined direct economic impact of £21.3 million (£9.6m GVA).

The research also found that the city’s reputation was enhanced by these trails, with 99% of respondents feeling proud that Brighton had hosted the events and 83% expressing an increased sense of community.

Importantly, the trails delivered significant wellbeing and health benefits: 82% said exploring the trails enhanced their wellbeing, 81% said following the trails encouraged them to do more walking, and 81% said it inspired them to get outdoors more. This shows how the trail will be a perfect family activity, combining art, fun and exercise for people of all ages.

At the end of the trail, the sculptures will be auctioned to raise vital funds for Amaze, which supports families with disabled children and young people across Sussex. Partnering with Wild in Art gives the charity an exciting opportunity to raise awareness of its work, celebrate the resilience of the families it supports, and secure vital funds to continue its services.

Charlie Langhorne, Co-founder and Managing Director of Wild in Art, said: “Brighton has always had a special place in Wild in Art’s story, not only because of the warm welcome we’ve had from the city in the past, but also because part of our own team is based just outside Brighton.

“We’re thrilled to be back in 2026. These events are so much more than art on the streets: they’re free, they’re fun, they’re fantastic for wellbeing, and they bring people of all ages together to see their city differently. We’re delighted to be partnering with Amaze this time and can’t wait to watch Brighton’s creativity shine through every sculpture.”

Sally Polanski, Chief Executive of Amaze, said: “We’re excited to be working with Wild in Art to bring a new trail to Brighton & Hove. 1 in 6 families in Sussex have a child or young person with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. The trail is a great opportunity for us to showcase what we do and raise vital funds to support our work.”

Since its founding, Wild in Art has delivered more than 190 public art trails worldwide, raised over £28.7 million for charity partners, and commissioned more than 6,700 artists, supporting creative communities and inspiring over 1.5 million young people through its learning programmes.

More details on the sculptures and trail will be revealed very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.