Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council annual Music in the Park 2025

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council will be hosting its annual ‘Music in the Park’ event on Sunday, June 1 from 11.30 to 4.30pm at Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground, Willingdon.

Visitors will treated to performances from the ever popular Con Brio, Ragati String Band, Jade Powers, Will Taylor, Derry Green and the Badra Dance Group are also performing for us and will include the Witches Dance! We are hosting a competition for all the children and prizes will be awarded for the best dressed witch or wizard!

There will also be a traditional fairground, bouncy castle, a variety of stalls, beer and cider tent, burger stall and an ice cream van. The Seven Sisters Pub will also be running the very popular dog show too There will be a raffle with loads of great prizes which have been donated by many generous organisations!

All Proceeds from the day will be donated to local Charities the Chestnut Tree House and the Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service.

Come and join us for a great family day out and its FREE entry!