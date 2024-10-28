Willingdon Remembrance Services 2024
The Parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10.15am and at 10.30am will march to reach St Mary’s Church, Willingdon at approx.10.45am.
The church service will be organised by Deacon Sue Wilkinson at St Mary’s Church, Willingdon. Please come along and join us!
At 3pm The Parish Council and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be leading the service at the Ruthless Memorial, Butts Brow. Councillor Amanda Morris, Deputy Mayor of Eastbourne, will be attending. Again, please come join us - you will all be welcome!
Monday, November 11 at 11am - We will be holding our usual service outside the Parish Office at the Triangle.
Deacon Sue Wilkinson will be conducting the service, and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be present. All are welcome to attend.
