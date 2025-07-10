Willow Fairy and Dragon Trail to take place in Handcross over the summer months
FAIRY AND DRAGON TRAIL
HIGH BEECHES GARDEN, HANDCROSS, RH17 6HQ
19TH July to 30th August incl., closed on Wednesdays
open from 12.00 to 5pm.
Do you believe in Fairies? Come and meet the woodland Fairies and their secretive friends. Discover giant toadstools, dandelions and keep a look out for the mischievous sprites and boggarts not to mention a friendly dragon and you may find a unicorn and her foal. Why not dress up as your favourite fairy and join in the fun.
The trail is designed for all ages and the circular walk takes about an hour culminating in a wishing tree.
There are Teas, Coffees, cold drinks, cake and ice cream on site picnics are welcome.
Tickets: adults £12.00, Children (2-16 years) £7.00. child under 2 free.
Tickets available from www.highbeeches.co.uk or at the gate.
Advance booking recommended.