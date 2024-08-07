Winning race car at Bexhill Classic Car Show

The Efficient Freight Company, a Bexhill based international freight forwarder, is celebrating fifty years in business by sponsoring Charlie French in his championship leading Escort Mk2 rallycross car.

Charlie is a well-known and respected rallycross competitor and is leading the Super Retro Rallycross Championship this year. The car is prepared by The Tuesday Night Club, a group of enthusiasts who meet on, yes you got it, Tuesday nights.

The Efficient Freight Company have been arranging the export and import of classic, historic and competition cars, from and to most parts of the world. This may include complete cars, kits, engines and parts etc., many from local companies. They also arrange the export and imports of all sorts of items in parcels, crates, pallets and containers.

Rallycross is an exciting form of sprint style car racing, held on a closed mixed-surface racing circuit, with modified production or specially built road cars, similar to the retro World Rally Cars. The local track is at Lydden Hill Race Circuit in Kent.

Charlie's car in the pits waiting to go out and win yet again

If you would like to know more about the Tuesday Night Club and their car then visit The Bexhill Classic & Custom Car show on August 26th where they will displaying their car. If you would like to see the car in action then visit Lydden Hill Race Circuit on August 17th.

If you have any questions regarding exports or imports then The Efficient Freight Company will be at the Bexhill show.