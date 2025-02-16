With Mother’s Day coming up at the end of March why not take Mum on a Mother’s Day treat to the National Garden Scheme garden, Peeler’s Retreat in Arundel.

Peelers Retreat, Arundel Is open Mothering Sunday 30th March, Saturday 5th, Tuesday 15th, Saturday 19th, Tuesday 29 April (2-4)

Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. See website for more open days.

For country wide NGS gardens. Opening during the mother’s Day weekend visit https://ngs.org.uk/a-garden-treat-perfect-for-mothers-day/

If you can’t make 30th March, there are nine other lovely gardens you can visit in West Sussex in March and April.

Sunday 9th March (2-5) and Sunday 27th April (2-5)

Manor of Dean, Tillington

Admission £5, children free. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. Teas.

Tuesday 4th and Tuesday 11th March (10-12)

Crosslands Flower Nursery, Walberton A two hour all access tour

Admission £10, children free. Book in advance on the NGS website (essential)

Sunday 16th March and Sunday 27th April (11-4)

Denmans Garden, Fontwell

Admission £10, children £8. Pre-booking essential, please phone 01243 278950, email [email protected] or visit www.denmans.org for information & booking. Light refreshments. Also, open Sunday 26th October (11-4).

Saturday 22nd, Sunday 23rd March (1.30-5.30)

Down Place, South Harting

Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas & cream teas. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. Also, open Sunday 15th, Monday 16th June (1.30-5.30).

Monday 1st Apr (10-5) and every Thursday to 2nd October (10-4)

The Old Vicarage, Washington

Thursdays - Admission £8, children free. Pre-booking essential, please visit the NGS website for information & booking. Self-service light refreshments (cash only) & picnics welcome.

Monday 21st Apr, Monday 26th May, Sunday 27th July, Monday 25th Aug (10-5). Admission £8, children free. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Sat 12th, Sun 13th April

Rymans, Apuldram

Admission £6, children free. Tea, coffee & cake at St Mary's Church, Apuldram. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. Also, open Sun 22 June, Sun 14 Sept (2-5).

Sat 12th, Sun 13th Apr (1-4)

Sandhill Farm House, Rogate

Admission £8, children free. Home-made teas. Pay on the day.

Sunday 13th Apr (2-5.30)

Newtimber Place, Newtimber

Admission £7, children free. Home-made teas. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day

Friday 18th April (10.30-3.30)

Judy’s Cottage Garden, Worthing

Admission £5, children free. Tea, coffee & cake. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. Also, open Sat 21 June (10.30-3.30).

Why support the National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk For gardens opening in Sussex, pick up a copy of The National Garden Scheme Sussex Booklet, available free from many local stores, garden centres and libraries from the end of February and as an online Flip Book (link below).

· National Garden Scheme 2025 Sussex Booklet

