Wittering & District Royal British Legion to host Armed Forces Day celebration

Wittering & District Royal British Legion is thrilled to announce an Armed Forces Day celebration on Saturday, June 28th, from 1 PM to 4 PM. The event, open to the public, is a wonderful opportunity to honor and show support for the entire Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, service families, veterans, and cadets.

Attendees can look forward to a wide array of activities and treats. The kitchen will be serving food, complemented by a BBQ for those who enjoy grilling. There will be numerous opportunities to win fantastic prizes with raffles, including a unique Royal Navy Association rum raffle, a tombola, and a Golden Ticket raffle.

Various stalls will offer a selection of goods, from plants and jewelry to special Armed Forces Day cakes. Fun is guaranteed for all ages with a variety of games, plus a special chance to dress up in uniform and even try your hand at bugle blowing.

Wittering & District Royal British Legion is delighted to support Armed Forces Day," said a spokesperson for the Legion.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We truly hope many members of the community will come and join us for these celebrations as we pay tribute to the incredible men and women who serve and have served our country."