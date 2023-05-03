Wonderful uplifting concert at St. Andrew’s Burgess Hill: review

The spring concert for Burgess Hill Choral Society made for an evening full of joy, wit and drama. Review by Andrew B Storey.

Michael Stefan Wood leading Burgess Hill Choral Society

I spent a splendid evening on Saturday 22 April with Burgess Hill Choral Society performing Gioachino Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle in St. Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill under their charismatic conductor Michael Stefan Wood. Despite the title which includes ‘petite’ (little) the reality is far from the case and the work is filled with impressive choral fugues and aria-like solos.

The sheer variety of movements is extraordinary, ranging from a desolate Crucifixus, ecstatic solos, sublime duets and dramatic trios, a hair-raising Et resurrexit, and as powerful an Agnus Dei.

Rossini scored the Messe for four soloists and choir, accompanied by piano and harmonium, here played with panache by Kate Matthews and Neil Matthews.

The first thing to note was the sheer joy which radiated from all the performers of this extraordinary music. Tenor Paul Austin Kelly sang the first solo item Domine Deus magnificently, soprano Ruth Kerr the lovely Crucifixus and O Salutaris with delicacy and power, and bass Stephen Charlesworth Quoniam with authority.

The wonderful duet Qui Tollis was ravishingly given by Ruth Kerr and mezzo Lauren Easton – I was spellbound by the colours on display within her singing.

Main honours, though, go to the choir, who sang throughout with enormous gusto, their enjoyment of the piece very evident, including being by turns devotional (‘Kyrie’), sonorous (‘Gloria’) and passionate (‘Agnus Dei’), singing with clarity and vitality.

The tricky fugal passages were sung with real drama. Indeed the energy and passion shown in the choral movements was impressive. A wonderful concert – an evening full of joy.

The Choral Society’s next concert is on December 2, also at St. Andrew’s and will include Rutter, Vaughan Williams, Hely-Hutchinson and carols for choir and audience.

