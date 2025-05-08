Wonderfully uplifting concert at St. Andrew's Church, Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I enjoyed a splendid evening on Saturday 26th April in St. Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill, attending Burgess Choral Society’s Concert under their charismatic conductor Michael Stefan Wood. Four superb soloists took part – Caroline Blair (soprano), Mia Serracino-Inglott (mezzo-soprano), Guy Verrall-Withers (tenor) and Harrison Robb (bass). Orchestral support was provided by the Sussex Classical Players – leader Elaine Patience.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert commenced with Mozart’s ever-popular Ave Verum sung from memory and with grace and careful restraint and with careful observation of dynamics. How delightful it was to hear it with orchestral accompaniment. Eye contact with the conductor was complete throughout the choir.

The Sussex Classical Players showed their class In Haydn’s Symphony No.100 “The Military” with crisp playing from dancing strings and precision from the woodwind. The second movement was particularly appealing with fanfares and prominent percussion, music showing how inventive Haydn’s composing style remained with sharp rhythms and clever orchestration even towards the end of his long life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We then listened to the final movement of Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man to remember the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Michael Stefan Wood BEM leads Burgess Hill Choral Society in yet another superb concert.

After the interval we were in for a real treat: Schubert's Mass in E flat major. This comparatively rarely heard masterpiece was written in 1828 – Schubert’s final year. It contains all the hallmarks of his mature style – pace, and robust textures interspersed with what has been described in his late works as moments of “heavenly length” in passages of calm and subtle modulations. From its very opening it was apparent that the choir was going to project a strong yet sensitive reading of this score. As in the Mozart there was good eye-contact with the conductor. The four soloists sang beautifully throughout and I was particularly impressed with tenor Guy Verrall-Withers’ expressive singing.

I felt this was the most impressive and ambitious concert I have heard Burgess Hill Choral Society perform. They had beautifully blended voices in all their singing. The challenges of the Schubert in particular were easily overcome! Their inspirational conductor Michael Stefan Wood is to be congratulated for leading this impressive ensemble with such commitment, care of dynamics, pace and expression.

Their next concert is on 15th November 2025 at All Saints, Hove, when the Choral Society will be joined by Sussex Symphony Orchestra and Sussex Chorus in a performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana and John Williams’ Hymn to the Fallen. There will then be the society’s traditional Christmas concert at St. Andrew’s Church on 13th December 2025.

Review by Andrew B. Storey