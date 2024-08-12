Wonka comes to Littlehampton seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Town Council’s free Screen on the Green event is returning to East Green on Saturday, August 17.

Bring a blanket and pick your spot as we bring you the wondrous world of Wonka on our giant 40ft inflatable screen. Additionally, why not upgrade to a deckchair, courtesy of Coastal Deckchair Hire, for just £2.50 to sit back and relax whilst watching the movie! As always, the film will start once the sun has set at approximately 8.30pm.

A variety of caterers will be on site from 7pm on the day with plenty of goodies for you to purchase. Filmgoers can indulge in a range of sweet treats from Tan’s Tasty Cakes, fresh wood fired pizza from Dal Fuoco, tea, coffee and snacks from the Littlehampton District Lion’s Club and a variety of cinema favourites from local vendors, Nic and Ben’s Entertainment.

A collection will also be taking place before and after the film to raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charity – Chestnut Tree House.

Speaking about the fun outdoor cinema experience, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “It will be great to welcome people to East Green for some outdoor cinema fun! Each year, the event goes down a treat with people of all generations as they come together to have some late-night family fun on our seafront green.

"Get your popcorn ready as you step into the world of pure imagination. Special thanks to local car dealership Cuff Miller, for their support with this year’s event.”

Wonka is a PG certificate film in the UK and is suitable for all. Children are welcome, but the late finishing time may mean that it’s more suitable for older children. This event is weather dependent.