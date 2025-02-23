Work In Progress - art exhibition in St Leonards on Sea

ART EXHIBITION!! Up and Coming Artists Exhibit!! Featuring the artists studying the Art and Design Foundation Course at Hastings College!! Come to the opening event for LIVE MUSIC, ART, and good times!! The more the merrier 🎨🎬🎶🍸 See poster for details!

This exhibit has been entirely promoted, produced, and curated by the students of the Hastings Art and Design Foundation Course. Each year the students get an opportunity to hold on exhibit, this year at Electro Studios Project Space in St. Leonard's. All of the 95+ students have chosen work curated on this course to display for this special event, giving them a chance to spread their work to a larger audience. This is an amazing opportunity for not only the students, but also to YOU! This is a chance to see some promising talent in its early years of work, make connections with the young artists of Sussex and even be inspired by what we have to show you.

The opening night will run between 6 and 8 PM on the 27th of February 2025, with not only the artists and their tutors in attendance to talk you through the innovative projects displayed, but also live music that was organised between students who have a passion for music!

The Exhibit will stay open from the 28th to the 2nd in the days following, between 11am and 4pm.

Don't miss out!! We'll be looking forward to seeing you there!

Electro Studios Project Space, Seaside Rd, St Leonards On Sea, TN38 OAL