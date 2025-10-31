Workshop: Christmas wreath making at Alexandra Park Greenhouse

Make your own beautiful Christmas wreaths on December 7 at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse

Whether you’re Christmas-obsessed or just feeling crafty, this hands-on session is the perfect way to kick off your festive season. Under the guidance of Simply Garden Hastings (@simply_garden), you’ll learn classic wreath-making techniques and create a beautiful, natural wreath to take home and display.

We’ll be celebrating Christmas in the Greenhouse with festive events every weekend in the run-up to Christmas—this wreath workshop is the perfect place to start!

WORKSHOP: Christmas Wreath Making

Delivered by: Simply Garden Hastings

Create a beautiful, natural wreath to take home and display

Hosted by: Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group

Date & time

Sunday, 7 December • 11:00–13:00 (GMT)

Location

Learn how to style your wreath with ribbons and natural accents for a professional finish

Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Saint Helen’s Road, Hastings TN34 2EL

Tickets

£55 per person • Spaces are limited • Booking essential

Book now: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/workshop-christmas-wreath-making-tickets-1759343968169?aff=oddtdtcreator

Refund policy

Refunds available up to 7 days before the event.

Highlights

2-hour, in-person workshop

All materials provided (seasonal foliage, wire, frames, ribbons)

Step-by-step guidance—beginners welcome

Take home your own handmade wreath

What you’ll learn

How to build a sturdy wreath base

Layering and wiring seasonal foliage for shape and texture

Styling with ribbons and natural accents for a professional finish

Good to know

Who it’s for: Complete beginners to confident makers

Complete beginners to confident makers What to bring: Optional gardening gloves and an apron (we’ll have spares)

Optional gardening gloves and an apron (we’ll have spares) Accessibility: The greenhouse has level access; please contact us with any specific needs

The greenhouse has level access; please contact us with any specific needs Age guidance: Adults and ages 12+ (under-16s accompanied by an adult ticket-holder)

Booking

Reserve your place now—spaces are limited and this event sells out quickly.

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/workshop-christmas-wreath-making-tickets-1759343968169?aff=oddtdtcreator

Questions?

Message Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group or DM @simply_garden on Instagram.