Workshop: Christmas wreath making at Alexandra Park Greenhouse
We’ll be celebrating Christmas in the Greenhouse with festive events every weekend in the run-up to Christmas—this wreath workshop is the perfect place to start!
WORKSHOP: Christmas Wreath Making
Delivered by: Simply Garden Hastings
Hosted by: Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group
Date & time
Sunday, 7 December • 11:00–13:00 (GMT)
Location
Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Saint Helen’s Road, Hastings TN34 2EL
Tickets
£55 per person • Spaces are limited • Booking essential
Book now: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/workshop-christmas-wreath-making-tickets-1759343968169?aff=oddtdtcreator
Refund policy
Refunds available up to 7 days before the event.
Highlights
- 2-hour, in-person workshop
- All materials provided (seasonal foliage, wire, frames, ribbons)
- Step-by-step guidance—beginners welcome
- Take home your own handmade wreath
What you’ll learn
- How to build a sturdy wreath base
- Layering and wiring seasonal foliage for shape and texture
- Styling with ribbons and natural accents for a professional finish
Good to know
- Who it’s for: Complete beginners to confident makers
- What to bring: Optional gardening gloves and an apron (we’ll have spares)
- Accessibility: The greenhouse has level access; please contact us with any specific needs
- Age guidance: Adults and ages 12+ (under-16s accompanied by an adult ticket-holder)
Booking
Reserve your place now—spaces are limited and this event sells out quickly.
Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/workshop-christmas-wreath-making-tickets-1759343968169?aff=oddtdtcreator
Questions?
Message Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group or DM @simply_garden on Instagram.