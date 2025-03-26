World champion wrestler coming to Worthing

Former world wrestling champion Jonathan Gresham is set to become the latest superstar of the ring to appear at Worthing’s Charmandean Centre.

Gresham, currently one of the biggest names on the independent circuit after elite spells with TNA and Ring of Honor, is the big name on an international grappling spectacular being lined up by Premier Promotions, the No. 1 matchmakers for British wrestling, at the Charmandean on April 13.

The Worthing event will be the only UK appearance of the American multi-world title winner, who is jetting into Heathrow from Atlanta on the morning of the show for a whirlwind visit because he wants to “come in and do a British-style rounds match” that only Premier Promotions specialise in.

Gresham has wrestled once before in Worthing, at the Assembly Hall in 2013, which was one of three appearances for Premier Promotions that included a drawn contest with Zack Sabre Jr. when both were making their mark in world wrestling. “I had a great time,” explained Gresham.

Jonathan Gresham is a three-times ROH world champion in America

Since then, Gresham has been crowned ROH world champion, pure champion and world tag-team champion and was named Wrestler of the Year in 2020 and 2021, when he was ranked in Sports Illustrated’s top ten wrestlers. He has also won the CZW world championship and held the wXw world tag-team title and has wrestled in over 15 countries.

Among the other stars lined up for the Sunday afternoon spectacular are the French flag-bearer Zaeken and Premier Wrestling Federation champion, Jordon Breaks, the man now being generally recognised as the best technical wrestler in the country.

Tickets, including free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, go on general sale on Saturday from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.