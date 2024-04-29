World class jazz clarinettist at Harbour Club, Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julian Stringle is a world class player of the clarinet with a list of credits which far exceeds this space. We urge you to visit his website. https://www.julianmarcstringle.com

Voted Best Clarinettist in the 2019 British Jazz Awards. Julian is also brilliant on alto and tenor saxes. He played sax with Meatloaf at Wembley Stadium and with Tina Turner in Monaco.

A tribute from Digby Fairweather

Julian Marc Stringle.

“Julian is a breathtaking clarinet player with faultless technique, inate harmonic judgement, and his own distinctive melifluous sound . He is a consummate artist, whose life has been dedicated to his craft. Today, his place among the ranks of the all- time great clarinettists is assured.”

Over the years he has played and recorded with many of the world’s top musicians. He has composed film music and arranged scores for big bands including a big band in Paris which he conducted to record with Charles Aznavour.

Julian will be accompanied by Paul Morgan bass, Bobby Worth drums and Mike Hatchard piano. All superb musicians with illustrious musical careers.

Together they will create a morning of music to enjoy and remember

The Harbour Club is a friendly and welcoming venue with a free car park at the venue and wheelchair access. The club has a licensed bar and restaurant.