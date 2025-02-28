World Day of Prayer Service in Eastbourne 7th March at 1.30pm

The World Day of Prayer (WDP) Service, written by the Women of the Cook Islands, is at Victoria Baptist Church followed by refreshments and Slide Show. The theme is taken from Psalm 139: 'I made you wonderful'. As we take part in this service, we are part of a wonderful wave of prayer which encircles the globe, praying with, and for, the Cook Islands and its people. WDP resources on sale. All welcome!

This is an annual event and is hosted in different denominational churches each year in our town, as across the country.

