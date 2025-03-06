World premiere comes to Ringmer

A brand new play, ‘Moving On’, written and directed by local architect turned playwright Neil Way, is taking to the Ringmer Village Hall stage from March 19th-22nd courtesy of the Ringmer Dramatic Society.

In describing his debut play, Neil Way said “It’s a comedy/drama that focuses on a contemporary family and how their dynamic is impacted by visitors on the day of a family funeral. The characters reflect much of our own lives and the audience will almost certainly identify with much that is said and done as the family come to terms with hidden pasts and uncertain futures. In many ways, the play is a mirror to many of us.”

It’s a brave step for the society, but early revues are very positive and, as staunch supporter of the project and outgoing RDS Chair Nigel Baker says, “This has been a terrific opportunity for our society to take on a fresh challenge and we are so excited to see this project come to fruition. It’s perhaps too easy sometimes for local theatrical groups to rely on tried and tested plays to guarantee audience numbers, but we are very confident ‘Moving On’ will be a special moment in our history and it’s a moment we are keen to share with a wider audience.”

With a marketing strapline of “Death is just the beginning” there is intrigue enough to encourage a good level of support at the turnstile. If nothing else, the tongue-in-cheek reference of a ‘World Premiere’ may not demand the full red carpet treatment but it certainly sounds like an opportunity to say “I was there”.

The play is on March 19th-22nd with tickets available from Ringmer Pet Store or online via ticketsource.co.uk