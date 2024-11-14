Worthing homeowner's Christmas light show and display grand switching on ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we gear up for this year's Christmas display and light show, we are filled with excitement to make it even bigger and better than before. On the 1st of December 6pm, we will have the grand turning on ceremony

This year we will be having a visit from Santa who will bring a little gift box of treats for the children. Plus a craft stall selling Christmas cards, jewellery, gift bags and boxes, plus lots more.

This year, in addition to our fantastic North Pole display, we are thrilled to present an amazing 30-minute Light Show that will start every hour on the hour, which be on every night until the new year.

We are immensely grateful to everyone who generously donated last year, and we hope to surpass that generosity this year. Your donations, no matter the amount, will help us exceed last year's total and support babies and children born with congenital heart disease.

Our goal is to raise as much as possible in support of Echo. We invite you to join us at

30 Water Lily Way, Worthing, BN13 3GR

for a fantastic time while making a meaningful difference in the lives of these babies and children. Donating through Just giving (link below) or we will have the ECHO collection tub by the front door like last year.