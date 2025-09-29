Worthing Makers Market showcases local talent this weekend
Worthing will play host to a celebration of creativity this weekend as the Makers Market takes place at the Charmandean Centre on Sunday 5th October from 10.30am to 4pm.
The market will showcase the work of local crafters, artists, authors and bakers, giving visitors the chance to explore and purchase a wide range of handmade goods, original artwork, books and home-baked treats.
Organisers say the event is a fantastic opportunity to support independent makers from across the area, while enjoying a relaxed community atmosphere.
Entry to the Makers Market is free, and visitors will also benefit from free parking at the venue.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday 5th October
- Time: 10.30am – 4.00pm
- Venue: Charmandean Centre, Worthing
- Admission: Free entry and free parking
For more information, please contact us via www.be-events.co.uk