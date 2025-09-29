Worthing Makers Market showcases local talent this weekend

Worthing’s creative community is coming together this Sunday, 5th October, for a vibrant Makers Market at the Charmandean Centre. The event will run from 10:30am to 4:00pm and offers visitors the chance to discover and support local talent.

The market will showcase the work of local crafters, artists, authors and bakers, giving visitors the chance to explore and purchase a wide range of handmade goods, original artwork, books and home-baked treats.

Organisers say the event is a fantastic opportunity to support independent makers from across the area, while enjoying a relaxed community atmosphere.

Local crafters showcasing their makesplaceholder image
Local crafters showcasing their makes

Entry to the Makers Market is free, and visitors will also benefit from free parking at the venue.

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday 5th October
  • Time: 10.30am – 4.00pm
  • Venue: Charmandean Centre, Worthing
  • Admission: Free entry and free parking

For more information, please contact us via www.be-events.co.uk

