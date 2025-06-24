Worthing Mencap expands charity shop in Worthing

A local, independent charity are excited to announce the expansion of their charity shop on South Farm Road, Worthing.

Worthing Mencap, a charity supporting people with learning disabilities and autism, are expanding in to a second shop, located at 111 South Farm Road. The new space will stock a wide range of homewares, including small furniture, textiles, haberdashery items, books, cds and dvds. They will also be selling small home electricals - a first for the charity.

The charity is recruiting additional volunteers to support with running the shop, operating the till, and sorting donations, for which full training will be given. If you are interested in volunteering or want to find out more, please contact Volunteer Co-ordinator Leigh-Anna at [email protected] or call in to the shop.

Donations of quality small furniture and working home electricals will be gratefully received from Monday 30th June.

The current shop at 117-119 South Farm Road will evolve in to a Fashion shop, stocking ladieswear, menswear, and childrenswear, plus shoes, bags, and accessories.

Both shops will be open on Saturday 28th June 9.30am-1pm, alongside Worthing Mencap's Summer Fayre, where you can expect a variety of stalls, entertainment, refreshments, home baking and a tombola.

For more information, visit www.worthingmencap.org.uk