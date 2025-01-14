Worthing to celebrate Independent Venue Week with AudioActive’s line-up of local talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning music not-for-profit AudioActive are entering their third year in partnership with Independent Venue Week, hosting three hotly anticipated events across the course of the week at their Worthing venue.

Hosting three events during the eponymous Independent Venue Week (IVW), AudioActive’s Worthing stage will be graced by an extensive roster of local talent this January.

From Worthing’s own Lilly Wolfe and Brightonian LUAN headlining their 18th birthday celebration, to a bit of healthy competition at this year’s Battle of the Bands, Worthing is in for a treat this Independent Venue Week. Each of the three AudioActive events has a pay-what-you-want ticket donation which will be heading straight to support the ongoing good work of IVW.

AudioActive is a youth music organisation that creates social change through music by providing free sessions, workshops, and opportunities for young people to develop their talents. By bringing together the local community to celebrate Independent Venue Week, AudioActive remains at the bedrock of the music scene uplifting young people in and around Sussex.

Two of Sussex’s finest emerging artists, Lilly Wolfe and LUAN, will be entering a new era this January, as they celebrate their 18th birthday in the good company of the folks at AudioActive at their Worthing venue. Originally meeting through AudioActive’s Kustom Vibes events held around the county, the Kustom Vibes Birthday Special with Lilly Wolf and LUAN will be held on the 27th January, from 6pm-10pm, with tickets available here.

Lilly is known for penning quick-witted lyrics, delivering her debut single Low Key Freestyle to high acclaim on social media and streaming channels. LUAN is similarly inclined, rapping deft bars over well-produced beats, with his 2024 single Peer Pressure expressing a much needed narrative of support for the next generation finding their feet in the scene. More artists are to be announced for this event, so watch this space!

From “real talk” to self-expression, AudioActive’s upcoming Unmute: Speak Your Truth to Power! event held on 30th January from 6pm-9pm promises to be an unfiltered space for young people to speak what’s on their minds freely. With the likes of Tape, Work In Progress, Lil Guccy, Ben Fry, Gloria, Evan, DJ Beefy and A.D. on the stage, this event will be one to remember, setting the scene for a future led by the next generation of artists, thinkers, and do-ers. Tickets can be found here.

This year’s Independent Venue Week will culminate in the annual AudioActive Battle of the Bands, seeing four local bands engage in some healthy competition to be in with the chance of winning £100 worth of recording time at AudioActive’s Worthing Studio. Held on January 31st, 7pm-10pm, you can expect a lively audience and a sought-after line up, including The Kick, Stacey’s, Tape and Written in Red – tickets are available here.

Please note that whilst our events are open to all, under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Venue address: AudioActive Worthing, 85-87 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3BN

Kustom Vibes Birthday Special: 27/01/25 – 6pm-10pm – Tickets

Unmute: Speak your Truth to Power!

30/01/25 – 6pm-9pm – Tickets

Battle of the Bands

31/01/25 – 7pm-10pm – Tickets