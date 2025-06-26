Worthing's Montague OPEN25 summer exhibition celebrates record attendance and outstanding artistic talent

Montague OPEN25 Celebrates Record Attendance and Outstanding Artistic Talent

Montague Gallery is delighted to announce the resounding success of the Montague OPEN25 Summer Exhibition, which officially launched with a vibrant Prize Giving and Preview Night on Friday 13th . Over 120 guests gathered to celebrate local and regional artistic talent, with live music, refreshments, and a buzzing atmosphere throughout the evening.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the following day of the Montague OPEN25 official opening coincided with the very first ‘Portland Road Party’, ‘a vibrant street event featuring live entertainment as part of the Worthing Festival Fringe’. This created a fantastic synergy between the gallery and the wider community, drawing even more visitors to the exhibition and contributing to the lively spirit of the weekend.

The annual exhibition was open to anybody to submit and drew over 150 submissions, reflecting a rich diversity of style, medium, and message. Following a rigorous two-stage judging process – beginning with our Resident Artists and culminating in a final round led by a panel of respected external judges –

The gallery extends heartfelt thanks to our guest judges: Liana Naylor, Helen Masacz, The Two-Faced Twins, Cathey Verney, Annie Burton, Sharon Leppard.

Over £750 worth of prizes were presented to the 10 finalists.

Best in Show – Paula Chuter-Baker for ‘Autumn Mood’ but all other results are available on our website.

There are only Three days left to see this fabulous showcase of local talent and cast your vote for your favorite for a chance to win a £50 Montague Gallery Voucher and a widow exhibition for the artist chosen as the Public Choice Prize winner.

The Montague OPEN25 Summer Exhibition runs until Sunday29th June with all works available to view and purchase at 28 Portland Road, Worthing BN11 1QN.

For more information, visit www.montaguegallery.co.uk or follow @montaguegallery on social media.

1 . Contributed Drumheads procession arriving outside Montague Gallery on Opening day Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Opening night celebrations Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A beautiful pice of Glasswork by Flip Underdown Photo: Submitted