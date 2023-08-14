Would you like to learn bridge?

Are you thinking of learning bridge?
These might be some of the reasons:
- It promotes an active mind with no age limit – improving both logical thinking and memory.
- It is social – you meet like-minded people.
- It is a fun pastime that is not expensive.
Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you. We run a traditional beginners course (26 lessons on Friday morning 10.15 – 12.15 September – April) or a fast-track course (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting September).
We are running free taster sessions: Saturday 2nd September for the fast-track and Friday 8th September for the traditional beginners.
For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected]