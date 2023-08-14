BREAKING
Would you like to learn bridge?

Eastbourne Bridge Club has the answer
By Stuart BarkerContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:17 BST

Are you thinking of learning bridge?

These might be some of the reasons:

  1. It promotes an active mind with no age limit – improving both logical thinking and memory.
  2. It is social – you meet like-minded people.
  3. It is a fun pastime that is not expensive.

Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you. We run a traditional beginners course (26 lessons on Friday morning 10.15 – 12.15 September – April) or a fast-track course (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting September).

We are running free taster sessions: Saturday 2nd September for the fast-track and Friday 8th September for the traditional beginners.

For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected]