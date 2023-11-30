Would you like to learn bridge?
Learn in 10 lessons.
Are you thinking of learning bridge?
These might be some of the reasons:
- It promotes an active mind with no age limit – improving both logical thinking and memory.
- It is social – you meet like-minded people.
- It is a fun pastime that is not expensive.
Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you. We are running a fast-track course for beginners (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting 13th January 2024).
For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected]