Would you like to learn bridge?

Learn in 10 lessons.
By Stuart BarkerContributor
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:55 GMT
Are you thinking of learning bridge?

These might be some of the reasons:

  1. It promotes an active mind with no age limit – improving both logical thinking and memory.
  2. It is social – you meet like-minded people.
  3. It is a fun pastime that is not expensive.

Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you. We are running a fast-track course for beginners (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting 13th January 2024).

For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected]