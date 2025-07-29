Wrestlers grapple for charity

The giants of the grappling game will be throwing their weight around in aid of a Sussex care home at the weekend.

And wrestling fans can join the residents and their families and friends at a special show in the grounds of the St Bridget’s Cheshire Home at Rustington on Sunday afternoon (August 3).

The annual fund-raising event, presented by Premier Promotions, whose shows regularly attract sell-out crowds at Worthing’s Charmandean Centre, has grown every year since it was first staged in 2022, and Sunday’s show will feature an American rumble, tag team and solo bouts.

Among the star attractions is the battle for the Francis Shillingford Belt, sponsored by Maureen Shillingford in memory of her husband and former resident Francis, and which has been won in previous years by New Zealand champion Spartan, legendary Premier Promotions star Barry Cooper and, in 2024, by Worthing favourite David Lovejoy.

Francis, a massive wrestling fan, regularly attended Premier Promotions shows in the area with Maureen, along with other St Bridget’s residents, including Andrew Webb, who is also putting up another award, the Andrew Webb Trophy, to be decided on Sunday.

Spartan, Barry Cooper and David Lovejoy will all be in action again chasing more glory, while the line-up also includes The Storm Boyz, Anthony Storm and Bad Boy Jonny, The Mighty Oak James Kenna, PJ Reeves and Christian Dante.

The show, at the St Bridget’s Cheshire Home in Ilex Close, Rustington BN16 2RX, starts at 3pm. Admission, by cash donation, is £10, with children half price, and there will be refreshments and a raffle to support the home.