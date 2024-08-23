Wrestling cabaret coming to Hastings

By Heather Bandenburg
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:47 BST
Forget what you know about wrestling - HAGSTONE STUNNERS is a new drag, cabaret & comedy night meshing together high action wrestling with the biggest, most bizarre characters of Hastings.On the 7th September the Stade Hall is going to be hosting the first ever venture!

From the mind of St Leonards local & wrestling mogul Heather Bandenburg, comes a new wrestling & cabaret monster founded on the fertile weird ground of Hastings: Hagstone Stunners.

In one night come on a journey where drag kings guide you through 4 battles between some of the country’s best wrestlers & the heavy weights of Hastings past, present & made up.

Who will take on Tony, half man, half seagull, all evil?

Seagulls &amp; wrestling!
Seagulls &amp; wrestling!

Which wrestler will be able to beat Jackie Green, the spirit of summer?

Can Jenny Lind make it in her new career as a grappler rather than a famed music hall star/ghost?

Let’s find out with the first ever Hagstone Stunners! Click here for tickets

STARRINGHastings Legend, Heather duster

Host - Loose Willis
Host - Loose Willis

All ass, no class, Loose Willis

Local lord of Darkness, King Crimson

Home town hero, FLX

Badass, Livvii Grace

Wrestling at Hagstone Stunners
Wrestling at Hagstone Stunners

High flying bounty hunter, KM LaneEast End’s finest, Beau Belles

50s throwback, Rita Slayworth

And The Godfather of wrestling, Mike Bird

AND MORE

Expect a show packed with 3 wrestling matches, cabaret, comedy, surrealism & nachos.

Tickets £16.50 - over 18s & standing room only (please contact for access requests)

Instagram: hagstonestunners

