Wrestling cabaret coming to Hastings
From the mind of St Leonards local & wrestling mogul Heather Bandenburg, comes a new wrestling & cabaret monster founded on the fertile weird ground of Hastings: Hagstone Stunners.
In one night come on a journey where drag kings guide you through 4 battles between some of the country’s best wrestlers & the heavy weights of Hastings past, present & made up.
Who will take on Tony, half man, half seagull, all evil?
Which wrestler will be able to beat Jackie Green, the spirit of summer?
Can Jenny Lind make it in her new career as a grappler rather than a famed music hall star/ghost?
Let’s find out with the first ever Hagstone Stunners! Click here for tickets
STARRINGHastings Legend, Heather duster
All ass, no class, Loose Willis
Local lord of Darkness, King Crimson
Home town hero, FLX
Badass, Livvii Grace
High flying bounty hunter, KM LaneEast End’s finest, Beau Belles
50s throwback, Rita Slayworth
And The Godfather of wrestling, Mike Bird
AND MORE
Expect a show packed with 3 wrestling matches, cabaret, comedy, surrealism & nachos.
Tickets £16.50 - over 18s & standing room only (please contact for access requests)
Instagram: hagstonestunners
