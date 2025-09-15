Wrestling fans getting ready to rumble at Polegate venue for the first time
The all-action event on Saturday 20th September, is being presented by Premier Promotions, the No. 1 matchmakers for British wrestling, whose shows have been thrilling fans of all ages for five decades.
The highlight of the evening will be the rumble in which the wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner, plus there will be tag-team and solo bouts in the run-up to the main event.
Among the wrestlers in action will be Premier Wrestling Federation champion Jordon Breaks, who is recognised as the best technical wrestler in the UK and recently fought American three-times former world champion Jonathan Gresham, and giant heavyweight star Big Country Ben.
Tickets for the show, including discounts for advance bookings and family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366, or available in person from the community centre.