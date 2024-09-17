Wrestling in Lancing: Bullit aims to shoot down rivals
The barnstorming international star’s exploits have made him one of the most in-demand wrestlers in the country, and he is a huge favourite whenever he appears on Premier Promotions shows.
Bullit heads an all-star line-up in an American Rumble spectacular at the Lancing Parish Hall that also includes a host of other stars battling it out for the king of the ring crown.
The action-packed programme will include tag-team and solo bouts in the run-up to the rumble in which the wrestlers are thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.
Bullit, whose CV includes wins over ring legends Doug Williams and James Mason, is set to take on controversial Worthing rule-bender Anthony Storm, while among the other stars in action will be Jake the Bruiser, PWF title-holders Cameron and David Lovejoy and new tag-team sensations Mr Miserable and Mr Gloom.
The show, starting at 7.30pm, promises a great evening’s entertainment for fans of all ages.
Tickets, including discounts for advance bookings and family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.
