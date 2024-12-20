Wrestling returns to Crawley for 2025 opener

Crawley venue to host night 1 of 100 show tour.

It's going to be Friday fight night as the UK's number 1 family wrestling show SWF/Kapow kick starts their 2025 tour at the K2 in Crawley on Friday January 3rd.

With 100 shows scheduled for 2025 matchmakers are delighted to start the year at the amazing Crawley venue.

The action packed 2 hour show features Tag Team and Solo action and promises to be a show to remembered.

Alexander Roth will be in action

Its tag team time as wrestling legend "The Wonderkid" Jonny Storm makes a welcomed return to Sussex as he teams up with Horsham's own Mjr Lee Buff as they challenge for the SWF/Kapow tag team titles against The Bad Day.

Record Breaking teenage sensation Archie Cole defends his SWF Title against Alexander Roth which we're sure will be an early contender for match of 2025.

Cole became the youngest ever SWF champion at the age of 17 in November at the SWF 20 year anniversary show in Southampton and despite coming into this match having been injured for 6 plus weeks he is determined to keep the gold against a very experienced professional in Roth.

With a full supporting card featuring Twitch, Dr Logan, Kris Kay, Dory Gibson, Keano and Abi Cartwright this star studded event is the perfect family night out.

All the action starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm at The K2 arena. Tickets can be purchased online or on the door with special discount for advance bookings at kapowwrestling.co.uk.