Wrestling rivals face off in fight to finish in Peacehaven

Teenage wrestler P. J. Reeves is preparing for one of the biggest nights of his ring career at the weekend.

The burly 18-year-old heavyweight, who is making a big impact on the grappling scene, is set to clash with Premier Wrestling Federation title-holder Cameron in a long-awaited return match at the Meridian Hall, Peacehaven, on Saturday (March 22).

The two rivals from opposite sides of the town have been involved in a bitter feud that has been simmering since they clashed on the last Peacehaven show five months ago and is guaranteed to reach boiling point when they resume hostilities in a no rounds, no time limit fight to a finish.

Reeves is the latest wrestler to achieve main event status since coming through the ranks of leading UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, where, like title-holder Cameron, he launched his career by being thrown out of the ring in American rumbles!

And talking of rumbles, Saturday’s show will also feature a last man standing finale, and will include an appearance by one of the best technical wrestlers in the country, Jordon Breaks, who climbs through the ropes to take on another fast-rising Sussex star, Anthony Storm, from Worthing.

Breaks, another Premier Promotions protégé, has swapped holds with the best in the business, including Zack Sabre Jr., while Storm, who is gaining a reputation as a rule-bending tough guy, has trained at the famed Santino Brothers Academy in Los Angeles.

The show, sponsored by Aquarius Solutions, starts at 7.30 and will also include tag-team action with another Peacehaven star, Isaac Freyda, partnering Meridian newcomer S. J. Randal against the rugged duo of Casey Bitout and Christian Dante.

Tickets, with discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.