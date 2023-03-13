WWE wrestling take over Midhurst

WWE wrestlers invade Midhurst as the superstars of wrestling come to Midhurst Grange centre for more than two hours of live wrestling as seen on TV.

Oliver Grey

For one night only the Grange centre will be transformed into a superb wrestling arena to capture the live atmosphere that you would normally only see on your TV screens.Wrestling returns for its annual extravaganza at this great centre due to the huge popularity of recent events here.

For this event, organisers have been lucky to secure the services of former WWE stars Oliver Grey and Jack Starz.Oliver Grey was the very first NXT tag team champion and he will be facing recently released superstar Jack Starz. This is a match that could main event at any large arena up and down the country or be seen on your TV. Both wrestlers have appeared many times on the big screen and will be well known with any true wrestling fan.

Also featuring on the night is your very own local star Nathan Angel. Nathan is a new up and coming wrestler who lives in Stedham. He has a very unique alter ego as his wrestling character and is once seen never forgotten. This will be a huge shock to his family and friend on the evening that will be attending.The main event of the evening will be the all important Royal Rumble. A must see for this time of year. A match where anything and everything can happen.

The show will be two hours of all action family entertainment with wrestlers from all over the world taking part in this great attraction.So weather you want to boo the guy or cheer on your favourite then this really is the event for you.