WWT Arundel launches new postcard trail for the summer holidays

A new postcard adventure trail designed by children’s illustrator Ella Beech launches on Saturday, July 20 as part of activities planned to offer a summer of wonder for all who explore the wetlands.

Giant postcards, designed by children’s illustrator Ella Beech, share personal messages from nine animals who live in wetland habitats around the world. Dotted across the 62-hectare wetland centre, those on the adventure trail at WWT Arundel use a trail map to find the postcards and discover new wetlands and the animals that thrive within them.

Families completing the trail will have a WWT postcard, so they may share their amazing experience and what they’ve learnt about wildlife and nature with a loved one.

Elizabeth Pearce, Learning Manager at WWT Arundel, said: “We love sharing the wonder of the wetlands with families and can’t wait to welcome them this summer for a truly memorable day out. The postcard trail offers a real opportunity for them to explore nature and learn more about wildlife, both here and around the world. It’s a completely unique experience families simply won’t find anywhere else.”

The postcard trail is part of the summer of wonder 2024 programme of activities at WWT Arundel that includes pond dipping, wild play, boat safaris and crafts. Families who want to get involved just need to pick up a trail map at the visitor centre. More information about this activity and all the exciting things to do at WWT Arundel can be found at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel