YesColours launches new art exhibition at the Royal Pavilion

The Royal Pavilion’s acclaimed exhibition COLOUR: A Chromatic Promenade through the Royal Pavilion has unveiled a new art exhibition, thanks to a partnership between colour experts YesColours and Brighton-based gallery They Made This.

Proudly sponsored by sustainable paint brand YesColours, the new exhibition (running 22 September to 16 November 2025) now features a newly dedicated space drenched in the brand’s deep indigo shade, Loving Blue.

Curated by Áine Donovan and Eloise Jones of They Made This, the room brings together a powerful mix of contemporary works from artists with close ties to Brighton’s creative community, including Anthony Burrill, Amy Gardner and Evergood, inspired by the city’s energy and spirit.

For YesColours, this installation is more than decorative. It’s a living expression of the brand’s mission: to challenge the traditional paint industry with a neurodivergent perspective, sustainable innovation, and unrivalled expertise in colour psychology and science.

“We’re thrilled to support COLOUR at the Royal Pavilion,” says Emma Bestley, Co-Founder & Creative Partner of YesColours. “As colour experts, we know paint can be transformative, not just for interiors but for our mood, wellbeing, and how we experience the world. This exhibition is about reminding people that colour is emotional, cultural, and deeply human.”

YesColours’ sponsorship continues the Pavilion’s legacy as a place of spectacle and wonder, marrying history with modern creativity. The brand’s innovative approach, from fully recyclable paint pouches to palettes rooted in emotional connection, is reimagining how the UK experiences and uses colour.